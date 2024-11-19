Bishkek Mayor and EBRD delegation discuss purchase of buses

Mayor of Bishkek Aibek Dzhunushaliev met with delegation of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) headed by Managing Director for Central Asia and Mongolia Huseyin Ozhan in the capital’s municipality. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The participants discussed the status of Bishkek Buses, Tranche II project and potential heat supply projects.

The goal of Bishkek Buses, Tranche II project is to purchase buses running on CNG fuel, restore the bus depot and purchase equipment.

«The project will provide the city with an updated bus fleet, which will improve the reliability and quality of public transport services, which in turn will improve air quality and reduce greenhouse gas emissions,» the City Hall reported.

The heat supply project envisages the reconstruction and modernization of coal boiler houses with the transition to an alternative type of fuel and a project for the reconstruction of existing networks on the balance sheet of Bishkekteploset and Bishkekteploenergo municipal enterprises.

Aibek Dzhunushaliev outlined the importance of developing mutually beneficial cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed hope for the implementation of joint potential projects.