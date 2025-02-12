18:03
EBRD to allocate €14 million to modernize two substations

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will allocate €14 million to Kyrgyzstan to modernize Dolinka and Rechnaya substations. Members of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan ratified the loan agreement in the second reading.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the project on modernization of the substations by increasing the total capacity of power transformers will significantly increase the reliability of electricity supply to consumers in Issyk-Kul and Osh regions and will enable connection of new consumers to the power grid.

The total amount of the project is €14 million, of which €9 million is a loan and €5 million is an investment grant.
