Bishkek City Hall repaid EBRD loan ahead of schedule — Askat Alagozov

Bishkek City Hall announced early repayment of debt to the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) in the amount of 31.7 million soms. The press secretary of the President Askat Alagozov reported on Facebook.

«The loan in the amount of €25 million was taken in 2017 and was to be repaid by March 25, 2025. Early repayment was possible thanks to the effective work of the city authorities,» Alagozov wrote.

He noted that, in addition to repaying the debt, the City Hall also announced the arrival of a new batch of special equipment purchased using the city budget’s own funds. In particular, the city received 20 universal machines for snow removal, sprinkling roads with salt and washing asphalt in the summer, as well as three special machines for snow collection.

He also emphasized that over the past year, the Bishkek City Hall has significantly updated its vehicle fleet in various areas, which, according to him, has not been observed before. The total purchase of equipment has exceeded 200 units.

«The repayment of debts and the simultaneous mass purchase of special equipment may indicate that previously budget funds were either spent inappropriately or simply disappeared,» the presidential press secretary posted, adding that the capital’s current success should become an example for other cities.
