25 Isuzu buses delivered to Bishkek

The last batch of 25 Isuzu passenger buses has been delivered to Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall reported.

In total, 85 modern 12-meter buses running on liquefied gas have been gradually delivered to the capital.

The buses will be able to accommodate up to 90 passengers, and have 24 seats. They are equipped with modern air conditioners to ensure comfortable travel on hot days.

It is noted that after receiving state numbers and approval of route schemes, the new buses will start serving city routes.