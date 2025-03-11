EBRD to allocate €17 million for water supply, treatment facilities in 3 cities

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will provide €17 million for water supply and wastewater treatment facilities in three cities in Kyrgyzstan. The relevant draft law was approved in the first reading by the Committee on Budget, Economic, and Fiscal Policy of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

The background statement to the draft law says that €7.6 million of this amount will be provided as a loan for 15 years with a four-year grace period for debt repayment. The interest rate on the loan is 1 percent per annum plus the Euribor rate. The remaining €9.4 million will be provided as a grant.

According to Mirbek Duisheev, Deputy Minister of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry, the funds will be used to supply clean drinking water and repair sewage systems in Shopokov and Kemin cities. Wastewater treatment facilities will be upgraded in Talas.