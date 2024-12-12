New environmentally friendly ISUZU buses delivered to Kyrgyzstan

New buses from the Turkish manufacturer ISUZU, which run on liquefied gas, have been delivered to Bishkek. The press service of the capital’s City Hall informed 24.kg news agency.

The municipality assured that this is a significant step in improving the ecological situation in the city.

At the moment, the first 14 units out of the planned 68 buses have been delivered. The rest will be delivered in stages. All transport is on the territory of DEPO-1, located at the intersection of Moskovskaya and Fuchik streets. Once the necessary procedures are completed, the buses will start service their routes.

Features of the new buses:

Capacity: up to 85 passengers, including 21 seating places;

Modern air conditioners for comfortable trips in hot weather;

Ramps for convenient access for people with disabilities;

Special space for wheelchairs, making transportation inclusive and accessible.

The project is being funded by the German Development Bank (KfW).

«The City Hall is actively working on modernization of the transport infrastructure to make the city more comfortable, environmentally friendly and sustainable. The new buses will not only reduce pollution, but also improve the quality of life of Bishkek citizens,» the press service said.