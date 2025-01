New buses for public transportation arrived in Bishkek from Turkey. The Bishkek City Hall reported.

At least 43 Isuzu buses were delivered, they run on natural gas. About 25 more buses are expected to arrive in the coming days.

Each bus is designed for transportation of 85 passengers. Low-floor ramps are provided for people with disabilities, as well as seats for pregnant women and the elderly. The buses are equipped with cameras, air conditioners and phone charging sockets.