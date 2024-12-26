10:32
48 gas-powered buses delivered to Bishkek

At least 48 buses made in Turkey have been delivered to the capital of Kyrgyzstan. The Bishkek City Hall informed 24.kg news agency.

It is noted that the buses were purchased through the German Development Bank.

«As part of the agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, 124 gas-powered buses arrived in the capital. Of the 1,000 buses, the remaining 500, purchased at the expense of the republican budget, arrived. At least 48 Turkish-made vehicles purchased through the German Development Bank arrived in the city, and 37 more buses are expected to arrive,» the municipality said.
