Bishkek should transfer some of its passenger buses to Tokmak and Balykchy. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

According to the document, several buses that had previously arrived in the capital will be transferred to the two cities. The State Property Management Agency has been instructed to transfer 13 units of public transport, which are under the jurisdiction of the Bishkek City Hall, to the municipalities of Tokmak and Balykchy.