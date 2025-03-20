12:37
120 electric buses with air conditioners to arrive in Bishkek

Bishkek will receive 120 new electric buses equipped with air conditioning by mid-summer 2025. Ulanbek Beishenbaev, Director of the Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development, announced during a meeting of the City Council’s Standing Committee on Architecture.

According to Beishenbaev, additional 95 gas-powered buses are also expected to arrive this year through the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

Meanwhile, major renovations are underway at bus depots No. 1 and No. 2, including the construction of charging station infrastructure for the electric buses.
link: https://24.kg/english/323433/
views: 85
