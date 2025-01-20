14:54
EBRD invests €2.26 billion in Central Asia in 2024

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) invested €2.26 billion in Central Asia in 2024, implementing 121 projects in six countries of the region. With additional €784 million raised from partners, the total investment exceeded €3 billion.

According to politik.uz, the main recipients of EBRD investments were Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, which attracted €938 million and €913 million, respectively. These countries took fifth and sixth places in the world ranking by investment volume.

As for other Central Asian countries, the EBRD invested €264 million in Mongolia, €88 million in Tajikistan and €52 million in Kyrgyzstan.

More than half of the funds (61 percent) were directed to support sustainable infrastructure. About 24 percent of loans were provided to local banks to support small and medium-sized businesses, women and young entrepreneurs, and climate resilience projects. The remaining 15 percent of funds were directed to support corporate clients.

As the media outlet notes, the EBRD remains the largest green financier in the region, directing 58 percent of its investments to green economy projects.

Since 1994, the EBRD’s accumulated investments in Kazakhstan have exceeded €10 billion, in Uzbekistan — €5 billion. Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan have attracted more than €1 billion each during this period.
