LLC affiliated with crime group buys land previously owned by ministry

A land plot worth 147 million soms was returned to the state in Kyrgyzstan. The State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

In particular, it was established that in 2008 certain officials of the Ministry of Defense, in violation of the legislative procedures in force at that time, illegally transferred a 0.58-hectare land plot from the ministry’s balance sheet to private ownership.

From 2008 to 2022, different individuals and companies were re-registered as owners of the land. In order to legalize the criminal proceeds coming from the organized crime group, it was acquired and registered to a LLC, the founders of which are people affiliated with the organized crime group of Kamchybek Asanbek (Kamchi Kolbaev).

«As a result of preventive work, the owners, realizing the illegality of their ownership of the land, and also in order to restore legality, voluntarily returned the land to the state,» the SCNS stated.

The investigation continues in order to identify the officials of the Ministry of Defense involved in the illegal privatization and bring them to justice.