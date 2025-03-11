17:39
Parliamentary committee approves draft law on prevention of organized crime

The Committee on Law and Order, Combating Crime and Corruption of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the draft law on the prevention of organized crime in the first reading.

The document was presented by Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Erkebek Ashirkhodzhaev.

According to him, the purpose of the draft law is to create a legal basis for the prevention of organized crime, identify and eliminate the causes and conditions that give rise to it, prevent the formation of organized groups and criminal communities, including schemes for financing their activities, as well as protect the rights and freedoms of individuals and legal entities.

Deputy Aisuluu Mamashova noted that organized crime begins at school, and added that prevention should begin in educational institutions.
