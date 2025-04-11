11:55
USD 87.45
EUR 96.52
RUB 1.02
English

Number of illegal migrants crossing EU borders significantly decreases

The number of illegal migrants crossing the borders of the European Union has significantly decreased. Der Spiegel reports, citing data from the EU border protection agency Frontex.

From January to March, approximately 33,600 people crossed EU borders illegally — about 31 percent less than during the same period last year.

According to the agency’s analysis — which monitors borders using police forces, aircraft, and satellites — the number of refugees on all known routes into the EU is declining. The most significant drop was recorded on the so-called Balkan route, with a 64 percent decrease. There were also noticeably fewer crossings via the Mediterranean Sea: the route from North Africa to Spain saw an 18 percent decline, and the route to Italy — by 26 percent.

Experts attribute this to the strict measures implemented by some North African countries. For example, after the EU signed a migration agreement with Tunisia, the country began preventing boats carrying refugees from leaving its shores.
link: https://24.kg/english/325650/
views: 137
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstanis return to homeland due to tightening of migration rules in Russia
Preparations for EU — Central Asia summit discussed in Ashgabat
First EU-Central Asia summit to be held in Samarkand
HRW releases report on xenophobia in Russia against migrants from Central Asia
Bodies of Kyrgyzstanis died in Chicago delivered to homeland
President invites EU to become donor for development of mountain regions
EU to allocate €5 million to Kyrgyzstan to support youth and human rights
EU extends sanctions against Russia for six months
About 600,000 citizens of Kyrgyzstan currently abroad
European Union also plans to tighten migration laws
Popular
American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026 Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
11 April, Friday
11:19
Flood-protection measures underway at energy facilities in Kyrgyzstan Flood-protection measures underway at energy facilities...
11:10
Economy Ministry develops preferential lending mechanism for small business
11:05
Kyrgyzstan pays off almost 20 billion soms in public debt in 2025
10:52
Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan plans to improve public procurement system
10:42
Number of illegal migrants crossing EU borders significantly decreases