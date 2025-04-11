Number of illegal migrants crossing EU borders significantly decreases

The number of illegal migrants crossing the borders of the European Union has significantly decreased. Der Spiegel reports, citing data from the EU border protection agency Frontex.

From January to March, approximately 33,600 people crossed EU borders illegally — about 31 percent less than during the same period last year.

According to the agency’s analysis — which monitors borders using police forces, aircraft, and satellites — the number of refugees on all known routes into the EU is declining. The most significant drop was recorded on the so-called Balkan route, with a 64 percent decrease. There were also noticeably fewer crossings via the Mediterranean Sea: the route from North Africa to Spain saw an 18 percent decline, and the route to Italy — by 26 percent.

Experts attribute this to the strict measures implemented by some North African countries. For example, after the EU signed a migration agreement with Tunisia, the country began preventing boats carrying refugees from leaving its shores.