Bishkek residents who illegally occupied municipal land offered to lease It

The Bishkek City Hall has decided to give residents an opportunity to legalize the actual boundaries of their individual housing construction. According to the municipality, this can be done by signing a lease agreement for the additional land plot, provided that the occupied area allows for it.

City officials noted that the practice of unauthorized use of municipal land has become widespread in Bishkek, and residents often acknowledge this themselves when selling property, stating that additional plots have not been formally registered.

The City Hall is offering such residents the chance to sign a lease agreement under the resolution of the Bishkek City Council titled «On the approval of the procedure for granting additional land plots for individual housing construction for temporary use under lease terms in the city of Bishkek.»

Owners of private houses who have encroached upon municipal land must contact the department located at 246, Chokmorov Street. Otherwise, the Land Use Control Department will take measures in accordance with the current legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic. More detailed information is available by phone: +996 312 979195 (extension 4205).

In the event of city development projects, land users are required to immediately vacate the land plot without the right to compensation.

Funds received from leasing municipal land are transferred to the city budget.
