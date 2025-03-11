Land plots no longer be distributed free of charge to Kyrgyzstanis

The new Land Code does not contain any rules or regulations on allocation of free land plots and allotments to citizens. Lawyer Gulzat Mamatbekova said at a meeting with Bishkek residents.

«The population is growing, and questions about land allocation often arise. But the land does not expand and it was necessary to stop distributing plots. Today is the time to develop the land market,» the lawyer, who took part in the discussion of the draft of the new Land Code, said.

She noted that the state will take back pasture lands that were previously given to local communities, as they failed to use them effectively.

Earlier, President Sadyr Japarov commented on the draft of the new Land Code. The head of the Kyrgyz Republic noted that private property is inviolable and stated that he was against confiscation of private lands by the state.