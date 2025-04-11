11:55
USD 87.45
EUR 96.52
RUB 1.02
English

Cases of child sexual abuse on rise in Kyrgyzstan — Supreme Court

From April 7 to April 11, representatives of the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child — Deputy Chair Bragi Gudbrandsson and committee member Thuwayba Al Barwani — are on a working visit to Kyrgyzstan. The main goal of the visit is to discuss pressing challenges in the area of child rights protection and to strengthen international cooperation.

A meeting of the delegation with representatives of the country’s judicial and law enforcement systems took place at the Prosecutor General’s Office. Deputy Chair of the Supreme Court, Nurgul Bakirova, presented a report on the role of the judiciary in protecting the rights of minors.

According to her, 302 cases of child rights violations were recorded in the country in 2023, and 333 have already been registered in 2024. A significant increase has been noted in cases of sexual violence, especially against girls aged 14 to 18.

Nurgul Bakirova emphasized that, in addition to physical and psychological abuse, the judicial system also focuses on economic violence — particularly, the evasion of child support obligations. The Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic prescribes strict penalties for failing to provide for underage children.

She expressed confidence in the need for continued development of legal and institutional mechanisms for child rights protection, and stressed the importance of interagency cooperation and international collaboration in this field.

The UN delegation commended Kyrgyzstan’s efforts in protecting children’s rights and expressed their readiness to continue a constructive dialogue.
link: https://24.kg/english/325647/
views: 151
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan develops program to combat violence among convicts
Release on parole of people convicted of child abuse abolished in Kyrgyzstan
Zero Violence Against Women and Girls program to be launched in Kyrgyzstan
Suspect in indecent acts against girl detained in Nooken
14-year-old girl gives birth in Bishkek, her brother suspected of rape
Interior Ministry takes rape of 9-year-old girl in Barskoon under control
9-year-old girl beaten and raped in Barskoon
15-year-old girl held in sexual slavery in Osh four girls detained
14-year-old girl gives birth to baby in Uzgen, suspect in rape detained
Violence against women is contrary to Sharia — Deputy Kazy of Osh
Popular
American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana American pop star Jennifer Lopez to give concert in Astana
Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia Chinese scientists predict new powerful earthquakes in Asia
Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026 Kyrgyz airlines may withdraw from EU blacklist by 2026
World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul World Journalists Conference 2025 held in Seoul
11 April, Friday
11:19
Flood-protection measures underway at energy facilities in Kyrgyzstan Flood-protection measures underway at energy facilities...
11:10
Economy Ministry develops preferential lending mechanism for small business
11:05
Kyrgyzstan pays off almost 20 billion soms in public debt in 2025
10:52
Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan plans to improve public procurement system
10:42
Number of illegal migrants crossing EU borders significantly decreases