Gang member organizes arson attacks on stores in Ala-Buka while in Russia

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained a member of an organized crime group and his accomplices on suspicion of setting fire to stores. The SCNS press center reported.
The orderer of the arson A.A.N., the executors of the arsons, Z.A.T., K.A.T., N. uulu U., natives of Osh region, as well as A.N.Z., a resident of Ala-Buka district, who was registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as an active member of the organized crime group and played the role of an intermediary, were detained. All of them were placed in the pre-trial detention center.