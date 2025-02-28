Gang member organizes arson attacks on stores in Ala-Buka while in Russia

Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained a member of an organized crime group and his accomplices on suspicion of setting fire to stores. The SCNS press center reported.

According to the statement, on January 11, gang member A.A.N., while in Russia, organized the arson of two stores in Oruktu village, Ala-Buka district, Jalal-Abad region, with the help of his accomplices. The crime was reportedly motivated by a conflict between A.A.N. and the store owner. The fires caused damages amounting to 43 million soms.

The orderer of the arson A.A.N., the executors of the arsons, Z.A.T., K.A.T., N. uulu U., natives of Osh region, as well as A.N.Z., a resident of Ala-Buka district, who was registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs as an active member of the organized crime group and played the role of an intermediary, were detained. All of them were placed in the pre-trial detention center.