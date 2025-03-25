Active member of organized crime group and his supporters detained

As part of a criminal case opened for committing a number of serious crimes, such as kidnapping, robbery, extortion and others, citizen M.B.M., known as Jesus, repeatedly convicted, registered with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan as an active member of the organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev, and his accomplices K.U. and M.S.M. were detained.

According to the department, the member of the organized crime group and his supporters had been persecuting individual private entrepreneurs for a long time, extorting money from them under threat of physical violence. In total, through threats and violence, they registered property worth $170,000 to the affiliated persons.

The detainees were placed in the pretrial detention center of the State Committee for National Security. They were charged with creating and participating in an organized criminal group.

Relevant measures are underway to identify and detain other active members of the organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev who continue to engage in criminal activity.