Sadyr Japarov opens Technopark IT Hub in Bishkek

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov took part today in the opening of Technopark IT Hub in Bishkek.

The new center for digital innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship is located on the premises of a former factory and brings together offices, co-working spaces, conference halls, studios, and other facilities for IT professionals.

The head of state was welcomed in Kyrgyz by BilimBot, a robot developed by local programmers with support from the High Technology Park.

During his tour of the center, President Japarov was briefed on the IT hub’s resident companies, including the largest platform in Kyrgyzstan for trade, job hunting, and housing, a production company (D Billions, Zharatman Podcast), and a platform for automated cryptocurrency trading.

In his speech, the president reminded the audience that the site was once a functioning factory that made a significant contribution to the republic’s economy. However, with time and changing eras, this place has now found a new path of development in line with current demands.

«Today, the world is undergoing rapid changes. The development of countries no longer depends solely on natural resources. In the past, countries with abundant mineral deposits or access to the sea dominated economic indicators. Today, these factors are no longer the main drivers. We live in the digital age. In other words, the ability to use knowledge and technology as a resource that can compete with any natural resource has come to the forefront,» Sadyr Japarov said.

He stated that the government highly values the contributions of private entrepreneurs to the country’s development. He noted that such initiatives are a prime example of successful partnerships between the state and business, and he told about plans to create conditions for opening similar centers, as well as factories and enterprises across the country.

The head of state also reminded the audience about the Law on Voluntary Legalization and Amnesty of Individuals’ Assets adopted two years ago. Many entrepreneurs took advantage of this opportunity and began investing in the construction of factories, plants, resorts, and five-star hotels. In this context, Sadyr Japarov encouraged entrepreneurs to invest in the development of Kyrgyzstan.

The IT Hub, with an area of 14,000 square meters, is designed to accommodate 1,500 workplaces. The total investment in building and equipping the creative space amounted to 2 billion soms.

The president noted that he supports every initiative coming from the IT community. He also recalled that amendments were made last year to the Law on the High Technology Park, making the tax regime for residents indefinite. This has increased the attractiveness of high-tech parks for IT companies both within the country and abroad.

In conclusion, Sadyr Japarov expressed confidence that the achievements of the IT Hub’s residents would serve as an example for young people, especially those just beginning their journey in the field of information technology.