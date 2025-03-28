14:38
Land near airport returned to municipal ownership in Batken

Fact of illegal withdrawal of a pasture land plot of 2 hectares into private ownership by responsible employees of the local government without its transformation was revealed in Batken city. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to its data, in 2007 the local government of Batken city illegally transferred pasture land in Chet-Bulak quarter into private ownership.

The owner «voluntarily returned the said land plot» to municipal ownership.
