Land commission members detained in Talas region

Land commission members were detained in Talas region for legalizing illegally allocated agricultural land plots for individual housing construction. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to its data, several officials of Bakai-Ata district of Talas region illegally transferred 163 agricultural land plots (category «irrigated arable land») to private ownership for monetary compensation for individual housing construction from 2009 to 2024.

Based on the fact, on March 5, members of Bakai-Ata land commission were detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs of Talas city: first deputy head of the district S.M., director of the branch of the District Agency for Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy and Cartography S.B. and former head of the aiyl aimak R.B.

The SCNS continues investigative and operational measures to identify and bring to justice other senior officials involved in the aforementioned illegal actions.