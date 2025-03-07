00:42
USD 87.45
EUR 94.89
RUB 0.98
English

Land commission members detained in Talas region

Land commission members were detained in Talas region for legalizing illegally allocated agricultural land plots for individual housing construction. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to its data, several officials of Bakai-Ata district of Talas region illegally transferred 163 agricultural land plots (category «irrigated arable land») to private ownership for monetary compensation for individual housing construction from 2009 to 2024.

Based on the fact, on March 5, members of Bakai-Ata land commission were detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Department of Internal Affairs of Talas city: first deputy head of the district S.M., director of the branch of the District Agency for Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy and Cartography S.B. and former head of the aiyl aimak R.B.

The SCNS continues investigative and operational measures to identify and bring to justice other senior officials involved in the aforementioned illegal actions.
link: https://24.kg/english/322141/
views: 214
Print
Related
Ex-heads of Transport Department at Bishkek City Hall detained
Employees of Tax Service Department for Tokmak detained
Land plot of 2.17 hectares returned to state in Naryn region
Director of State Lottery Company detained in Bishkek
Drug dealers detained in Bishkek
SCNS detains two police officers in Talas region
SCNS employee detained after drugs found in his car
Deputy Director of Alamedin branch of Cadastre detained
Suspect in murder of married couple in Kazakhstan detained in Bishkek
Counterintelligence and SCNS detained several servicemen — Defense Ministry
Popular
30 members of terrorist cell detained in Kyrgyzstan 30 members of terrorist cell detained in Kyrgyzstan
China to build waste-to-energy power plant in Osh city China to build waste-to-energy power plant in Osh city
Evacuation underway at Manas Airport and Asia Mall Evacuation underway at Manas Airport and Asia Mall
World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1 World Bank informed about preparations for construction of Kambarata HPP-1
7 March, Friday
22:01
Four cars burn down in fire at service station in Bishkek Four cars burn down in fire at service station in Bish...
21:53
Eco-taxi service on electric cars launched at airports of Kyrgyzstan
21:35
Bishkek without wires: City Hall develops Clear Sky — 2030 concept
21:25
Investigator detained for extortion of $5,000 from his colleague
21:14
OSCE representatives to monitor women's rights march in Bishkek