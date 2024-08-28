14:25
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on nuclear power plant construction

Kazakhstan will hold a referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant. The government has approved a draft resolution on holding a referendum on the construction of a nuclear power plant, the press service reports.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov emphasized that the issue of developing nuclear energy industry in Kazakhstan has been under consideration for a long time. He cited data from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), according to which 415 nuclear power units are currently operating in 31 countries.

Following the discussion of the issue, Energy Minister Almasadam Satkaliev proposed submitting for consideration a draft government resolution «On the draft Presidential Decree «On Holding a National Referendum».

«Holding a referendum will help make a balanced decision on the development of nuclear energy and ensuring the country’s energy security. We are on the threshold of a historic event today. Without a stable, environmentally friendly and cost-effective electricity supply, we risk being left on the sidelines of history. «We, the people of Kazakhstan, have to make an important decision for the country. A decision that will determine our future,» Almasadam Satkaliev said.

Olzhas Bektenov noted that today Kazakhstan is already experiencing a shortage of energy capacity. If a solution to the problem is not found now, then it will be necessary to purchase large volumes of electricity for further economic growth.

Modern nuclear power plants are equipped with a multi-level security system. If a decision is made to build a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan, its design, construction and operation will be in accordance with strict international safety standards of the IAEA. Having a significant raw material base, Kazakhstan will be independent of fluctuations in uranium prices. This will ensure stable and predictable electricity rates.

«It is nuclear energy industry that should become the basis for the development of an energy-intensive economy, which will allow achieving a higher standard of living for the population. As world experience shows, nuclear energy stimulates the introduction of innovations in many sectors of the economy, this will give impetus to the development of domestic industry. Therefore, we cannot stay away from sources of stable and reliable energy supply, for which we have no alternative,» Olzhas Bektenov noted.
