CIS adopts document on cooperation in eliminating nuclear legacy

The Economic Council of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) approved the key areas of cooperation among CIS member states in the management of radioactive waste, spent nuclear fuel, and decommissioning of nuclear and radiation hazardous facilities through 2030. The press service of the CIS Executive Committee reported.

«The draft document was developed by TVEL JSC, the managing company of Rosatom’s fuel division, which also serves as the CIS’s core organization for the management of spent nuclear fuel, radioactive waste, and the decommissioning of nuclear and radiation hazardous facilities,» the statement says.

Key areas of cooperation include legislative harmonization, infrastructure development, nuclear and radiation safety, scientific and technological development, personnel training, international cooperation, implementation of economic mechanisms, and consideration of socio-environmental aspects.

«Particular attention is paid to the exchange of advanced technologies, joint research, and attracting investment,» the press service noted.

The base organization will coordinate the practical implementation of the agreements, facilitating the development of unified approaches, harmonization of requirements, and standard solutions.