Foreigners beaten in sewing workshop in Bishkek

The Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district distributed a video, in which foreign citizens were beaten by the owner of a sewing workshop and her assistants. The footage shows a girl kicking and hitting foreigners in the sewing workshop. Two men assisted her.

On August 1, the 102 service received information that foreigners were forcibly held in one of the sewing workshops. Law enforcement officers arrived at the scene, confirmed the fact and found out that the foreigners, who worked there, were subjected to violence. The police opened a case under the article «Torture» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Then the owner of the workshop and her four foreign assistants were detained and placed in a pretrial detention center. Afterwards, the girl allegedly told one of the domestic media that these foreign workers stole goods worth $35,000 from her. She filed a statement to the police, but the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district, on the contrary, opened a case against her under the article «Torture» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Sverdlovsky district noted that they received information that foreigners were held against their will in a sewing workshop on August 1, and the statement about the theft of goods was filed only on August 15. The law enforcement agencies also added that the court chose a preventive measure in the form of electronic surveillance by the probation department for the owner of the workshop, 25-year-old G.E.