Foreigner wanted by Interpol detained in Bishkek

Foreign citizen A.G.M., 56, who was wanted by Interpol, has been detained in Bishkek.

As the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported, the detainee was wanted by the National Central Bureau of Interpol in Warsaw on suspicion of committing a number of serious crimes. According to available information, she headed a criminal group engaged in robberies, extortion, illegal trafficking of narcotic and psychotropic substances, counterfeiting, arms trafficking, fraud and document forgery.

It was found out that the criminals put into illegal circulation at least 18 kilograms of amphetamine, more than 16,500 ecstasy pills, more than 6 kilograms of marijuana, as well as counterfeit 100 zlotys banknotes worth at least 6 million zlotys. In addition, the criminal group organized a fraudulent banking scheme, which resulted in a loan of 8,000 zlotys.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs officers delivered the woman to the investigative service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district of Bishkek to take measures in accordance with the legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.
