11:38
USD 87.45
EUR 91.60
RUB 0.96
English

Foreigner rents and sells agricultural machinery in Kara-Balta

A foreigner has been detained in Jaiyl district on suspicion of large-scale fraud. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

On August 27, 2024, a 45-year-old man contacted the police, asking them to take action against some O. Ya. He claimed that in March 2024, O.Ya. rented a Tumosan 9115 tractor from him and then sold it to third parties.

A criminal case has been initiated under the article «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Four more individuals have filed similar complaints against the man.

Investigators identified and detained the suspect, 53-year-old foreigner, who has been placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement officers are checking his involvement in other similar crimes.
link: https://24.kg/english/320274/
views: 33
Print
Related
Fakes about “earnings” using name of 24.kg spread on Instagram
Foreigner wanted by Interpol for murder and kidnapping detained in Bishkek
Scandal with MCN Coin: $1.7 million returned to victims
New deepfake fraud scheme emerges in Kyrgyzstan
SCNS puts leader of Hizb ut-Tahrir in Kyrgyzstan on wanted list for fraud
MCN Coin founders raise $2.5 million, not planning to return money
One of founders of MCN Coin admits to fraud
Foreigner wanted by Interpol detained in Bishkek
Foreigners detained for blackmailing traffic police officers
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan exposes another fraudulent scheme
Popular
21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects 21 plots put up for auction for implementation of green energy projects
Construction of IT town as part of Osh City project starts in southern capital Construction of IT town as part of Osh City project starts in southern capital
Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance Altynbek Kudaiberdiev appointed Deputy Minister of Finance
Sadyr Japarov gives start to construction of new terminal at Osh airport Sadyr Japarov gives start to construction of new terminal at Osh airport
18 February, Tuesday
11:31
Foreigner rents and sells agricultural machinery in Kara-Balta Foreigner rents and sells agricultural machinery in Ka...
11:19
Earthquake hit Jalal-Abad region this morning
11:06
Seven workers killed in mine collapse in Kazakhstan
10:55
Four Nations Cup: Football players from Kyrgyzstan lose to Nepal
10:47
Fire in teahouse in Ust-Luga: Number of injured Kyrgyzstanis increased