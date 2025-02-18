Foreigner rents and sells agricultural machinery in Kara-Balta

A foreigner has been detained in Jaiyl district on suspicion of large-scale fraud. The press service of the Main Internal Affairs Department of Chui region reported.

A criminal case has been initiated under the article «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Four more individuals have filed similar complaints against the man.

On August 27, 2024, a 45-year-old man contacted the police, asking them to take action against some O. Ya. He claimed that in March 2024, O.Ya. rented a Tumosan 9115 tractor from him and then sold it to third parties.

Investigators identified and detained the suspect, 53-year-old foreigner, who has been placed in a temporary detention facility. The investigation is ongoing, and law enforcement officers are checking his involvement in other similar crimes.