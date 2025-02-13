12:12
Ninth-grader dies after beating in Kara-Suu, suspect detained

A ninth-grade student died after being beaten in Kara-Suu district of Osh region. The press service of the regional police reported.

On February 12, information was received that a student had fallen and died near school No. 39 in Karatai village. The incident was officially registered, and a forensic examination was ordered.

According to witnesses, a fight broke out between students, during which the ninth-grader was beaten and lost consciousness.

A criminal case was opened under Article 130 «Causing grievous bodily harm» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to preliminary investigation data, the deceased was beaten by a student of the same school. He was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

The investigation is ongoing.
