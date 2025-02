Law enforcement officers detained two foreigners who blackmailed traffic police officers and extorted $2,500 from them for a video. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

On February 1, in Voenno-Antonovka village, two traffic inspectors stopped awith foreigners inside. They did not have a driver’s license. While the car was being towed to an impound lot, the foreigners planted 6,000 soms in the glove compartment of the patrol car belonging to Senior Sergeant M.B. and recorded it on video.

After that, they began to extort $2,500 and threatened to post the video online. Law enforcement officers detained 35-year-old B.A. and 41-year-old A.R., who had marked dollars. They were placed in a temporary detention facility.

The investigation continues.