Foreigner detained on suspicion of illegal visa issuance

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported the detection of a channel for illegal issuance of visas for foreigners to enter Kyrgyzstan.

According to the security services, the citizen of Pakistan A.M., who has been living in the country for more than 17 years, promised 14 of his fellow citizens electronic visas. He received more than one million soms from the victims for this.

The suspect was placed in a temporary detention center on March 18 as part of a criminal case initiated under Articles 379 «Forgery of documents» and 209 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.
