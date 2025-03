The State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic (SCNS) reports that a citizen of Pakistan A.M.K., previously wanted for organizing and committing crimes in Bishkek, has been detained.

The foreign citizen, who has been staying in the Kyrgyz Republic for a long time, hiding under the guise of his alleged connections among government officials, offered intermediary services in issuing permit documents to foreigners for monetary remuneration.

«A.M.K., acting out of selfish motives in order to obtain material benefits, realizing that his compatriots who turned to him were in a hopeless and dependent situation, extorted large sums of money for the return of foreigners’ personal documents. Following the investigative actions, the foreigner was taken into custody,» the SCNS reported.