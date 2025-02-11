16:22
Foreigner wanted by Interpol for murder and kidnapping detained in Bishkek

Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek detained a foreigner wanted by Interpol for committing particularly serious crimes abroad. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of the capital reported.

«The wanted foreign citizen, 60-year-old A.K., was detained today, February 11, during operational activities with the help of video surveillance cameras installed as part of Safe Country project. He was placed in a temporary detention facility,» the statement says.

The police reported that the man has been repeatedly convicted abroad for murder, kidnapping, extortion, drug trafficking and possession of weapons and was an active member of an organized crime group. Law enforcement officers are establishing the involvement of the detainee in other crimes in Kyrgyzstan.
