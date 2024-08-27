16:30
Chingiz Aitmatov's brother, academician Ilgiz Aitmatov passes away

Doctor of Technical Sciences, academician Ilgiz Aitmatov passed away today morning, August 27. His daughter reported about it on social media.

Ilgiz Aitmatov was 93 years old. He is the younger brother of writer Chingiz Aitmatov, who died in 2008.

Ilgiz Aitmatov is a specialist in mining geomechanics. In 1990-1993, he was the President of the National Academy of Sciences. His scientific works are mainly devoted to the safe and efficient operation of mines, construction of large hydraulic structures, environmental protection, as well as natural and man-made disasters in mountainous areas.

He is the author of more than 260 scientific papers, 15 inventions. Ilgiz Aitmatov made a scientific discovery about the release of residual stress in the form of surges in mountainous areas.

In 2003, he was awarded the Order of Manas of III degree.
