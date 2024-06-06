Dushanbe to host Central Asian Forum on Water and Climate Change

Dushanbe will host the Central Asian Forum on ’’Water and Climate Change’’ on June 10, 2024, organized jointly by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in cooperation with the European Union and the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of the Republic of Tajikistan. UNDP in Kyrgyzstan reported.

The event will be an integral part of the 3rd High-level International Conference on the International Decade for Action «Water for sustainable development», 2018-2028».

This upcoming 3rd High-level forum on ’’Water and Climate Change’’ in Dushanbe will focus on improving water and climate dialogue among the Central Asian states on implementing risk-informed policies, national adaptation plans, and disaster risk reduction measures, and enhancing regional cooperation on water resource management and environmental protection.

The event will be attended by key government representatives, development partners, and other stakeholders from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The outcomes of this Forum will be presented at the closing session of the Third Dushanbe Water Action Decade Conference «Water for Sustainable Development».

As noted, these findings and solutions will significantly contribute to the Conference and support the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, including the SDG 6 Global Acceleration Framework.