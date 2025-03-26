20:38
Climate change caused temperatures in Kyrgyzstan to rise at twice global average

Climate change has caused temperatures in the Kyrgyz Republic to rise at twice the global average, exacerbating water stress and the risk of natural disasters. A new Atlas of Environmental Change launched by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) says.

The average annual temperature in the country has increased by 1.2°C between 1960 and 2023— compared to a global average of 0.6°C. This rise is expected to speed up in the coming decades.

«Climate change, which can lead to a decrease in rainfall, shifting snow covers, and glacial retreat, makes it likely that all reservoirs in the country will receive less water over the next thirty years. For example, water inflow to the Toktogul reservoir, a key source of hydropower, is projected to drop by up to 18.8 percent by 2050 — meaning less water to turn turbines and generate electricity. Climate change is furthermore increasing the frequency and intensity of natural disasters,» UNEP noted.

At the same time, the organization drew attention to the fact that the country has made significant strides in environmental conservation, particularly in protecting its forests and wildlife.

Thus, according to UNEP, since 2000, forest cover has increased from 6.2 percent to 6.9 percent of the Kyrgyz Republic due to afforestation. In 2000, protected areas made up only 0.5 million hectares of the country, but this increased to 1.5 million hectares by 2023. By 2040, protected areas are planned to cover as much as 10 percent of the country.

The Atlas is underpinned by datasets covering six decades, sourced from global, regional, and national institutions.
