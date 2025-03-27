Ex-Cabinet Chairman Akylbek Japarov speaks at Boao Forum for Asia

Former Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov attended the Boao Forum for Asia in China. CGTN reported.

Speaking at the event, the Ex-Cabinet Chairman emphasized the importance of trade, open borders, stable supplies, and justice for the well-being of the peoples of the Asian region and the world. He noted that these principles are currently under threat due to the «turbulence» in the global economy.

Akylbek Japarov noted that the Boao Forum for Asia is gaining special significance, surpassing even the Davos Forum and European platforms in scale and influence. He expressed hope for China’s leading role in establishing free economic zones, particularly in Hainan, as a response to global challenges.

The former Cabinet Chairman stressed the need for close cooperation between Asian countries, urging them to support one another and set the pace for joint prosperity.

In the context of regional partnerships, Akylbek Japarov spoke about the grand project — construction of China—Kyrgyzstan—Uzbekistan railway. He called it the «Middle Corridor» and the shortest route from China to Europe.

On December 16, 2024, Akylbek Japarov stepped down as head of the Cabinet. Since then, he has not participated in the public or political life of the republic.