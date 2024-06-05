Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan

Another earthquake was registered in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Emergency Situations reported.

According to the Institute of Seismology, an earthquake with a magnitude of 3 on MSK-64 scale was registered in the country today, June 5, at 11.27 a.m.

Tremors of up to magnitude 2.5 were felt in Kurshab village, Uzgen district of Osh region (3 kilometers northwest of it, 7 kilometers southwest of Myrza-Aryk village, 15 kilometers southwest of Uzgen, 31 kilometers southeast of Jalal-Abad, 37 kilometers northeast of Osh).

According to preliminary data, there are no casualties or damage.