Association of Cryptoeconomics and Artificial Intelligence established in KR

The International Association of Cryptoeconomics and Artificial Intelligence was established in Kyrgyzstan with the assistance of the Russian Association of Cryptoeconomics, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain (RACIB). More than 15 countries can join the Association by the end of 2024. Alexander Brazhnikov, executive director of RACIB, told TASS on the sidelines of Kazan Cryptoforum.

«We opened the International Association of Cryptoeconomics and Artificial Intelligence in the Kyrgyz Republic, the headquarters is in Bishkek... We registered it a week ago. I will be the chairman of this association. Our idea is that it will be like a digital UN,» he said.

The main tasks of the international association will be to ensure security in the digital world, cross-border payments and creation of new projects.

«We want to make people who are in this business cooperate with each other. To make a Security Council,» Alexander Brazhnikov added, noting that other similar organizations from different states and individual legal entities will be able to join the association.

Negotiations on accession, according to him, are already underway.

«African countries are very interested in this matter, states of the Middle East... We now have 15 representative offices of RACIB around the world, 15 of these countries will already be there [by the end of the year],» the Executive Director of RACIB said.

The Russian Association of Cryptoeconomics, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain was created to unite participants in the blockchain technology market, as well as investors investing in blockchain-based projects in cryptocurrencies. Its goal is to promote the spread and deep integration of blockchain technologies into the country’s economy and the legalization of the use of electronic currencies based on this technology.