13:12
USD 87.70
EUR 95.02
RUB 0.97
English

Association of Cryptoeconomics and Artificial Intelligence established in KR

The International Association of Cryptoeconomics and Artificial Intelligence was established in Kyrgyzstan with the assistance of the Russian Association of Cryptoeconomics, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain (RACIB). More than 15 countries can join the Association by the end of 2024. Alexander Brazhnikov, executive director of RACIB, told TASS on the sidelines of Kazan Cryptoforum.

«We opened the International Association of Cryptoeconomics and Artificial Intelligence in the Kyrgyz Republic, the headquarters is in Bishkek... We registered it a week ago. I will be the chairman of this association. Our idea is that it will be like a digital UN,» he said.

The main tasks of the international association will be to ensure security in the digital world, cross-border payments and creation of new projects.

«We want to make people who are in this business cooperate with each other. To make a Security Council,» Alexander Brazhnikov added, noting that other similar organizations from different states and individual legal entities will be able to join the association.

Negotiations on accession, according to him, are already underway.

«African countries are very interested in this matter, states of the Middle East... We now have 15 representative offices of RACIB around the world, 15 of these countries will already be there [by the end of the year],» the Executive Director of RACIB said.

The Russian Association of Cryptoeconomics, Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain was created to unite participants in the blockchain technology market, as well as investors investing in blockchain-based projects in cryptocurrencies. Its goal is to promote the spread and deep integration of blockchain technologies into the country’s economy and the legalization of the use of electronic currencies based on this technology.
link: https://24.kg/english/295642/
views: 135
Print
Related
Several illegal cryptocurrency mining farms detected in Osh region
Illegal cryptocurrency mining farm discovered in Issyk-Ata district
Law regulating use of artificial intelligence to appear in CIS
Number of cryptocurrency mining farms increases in Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Energy Minister: About 25 crypto mining farms registered in Kyrgyzstan
Russian artificial intelligence specialists to visit Kyrgyzstan
Cabinet Chairman meets with Open AI Vice President Arka Dhar
Energy Ministry of Kazakhstan comments on energy supplies to crypto miners
Cryptocurrency mining farms in Kyrgyzstan import electricity - Taalaibek Ibraev
Another cryptocurrency mining farm detected in Karakol
Popular
Representatives of Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss safety Representatives of Foreign Ministries of Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan discuss safety
All restrictions on flights to EU countries lifted from Kazakh airlines All restrictions on flights to EU countries lifted from Kazakh airlines
SCNS detains former general director of gold mining company SCNS detains former general director of gold mining company
Mudflows possible in Kyrgyzstan due to expected rains Mudflows possible in Kyrgyzstan due to expected rains
3 June, Monday
12:23
Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives vehicles for transportation of vaccines Health Ministry of Kyrgyzstan receives vehicles for tra...
12:15
Another Kyrgyzstani qualifies for Olympic Games 2024
12:04
Native of Kyrgyzstan Dmitry Bivol knocks out his opponent from Libya
11:57
Vakhtangov Festival for Theater Managers starts in Bishkek
11:53
Association of Cryptoeconomics and Artificial Intelligence established in KR