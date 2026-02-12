Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed

The volume of electricity consumed by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan has been disclosed by the State Service for Regulation and Supervision of the Financial Market.

According to the agency, miners consumed 218.6 million kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2024 and 213.3 million kilowatt-hours in 2025.

In the second half of 2025 the load exceeded 20 million kilowatt-hours per month; however, in November consumption dropped to 5.7 million kilowatt-hours, and in December it fell to zero. The main reason was the suspension of cryptocurrency mining farms operation during the winter period.

Official data show that only two legal cryptocurrency mining farms operate in the country—one in Kemin and another at Kambar-Ata Hydropower Plant-2. Both facilities operate under state supervision.

Cryptocurrency mining accounted for about 1.1 percent of total electricity consumption last year. Experts note that this does not have a significant impact on the country’s energy system.

Cryptocurrency miners paid more than 206 million soms in taxes to the state budget.