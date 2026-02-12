13:04
USD 87.45
EUR 104.23
RUB 1.13
English

Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed

The volume of electricity consumed by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan has been disclosed by the State Service for Regulation and Supervision of the Financial Market.

According to the agency, miners consumed 218.6 million kilowatt-hours of electricity in 2024 and 213.3 million kilowatt-hours in 2025.

In the second half of 2025 the load exceeded 20 million kilowatt-hours per month; however, in November consumption dropped to 5.7 million kilowatt-hours, and in December it fell to zero. The main reason was the suspension of cryptocurrency mining farms operation during the winter period.

Official data show that only two legal cryptocurrency mining farms operate in the country—one in Kemin and another at Kambar-Ata Hydropower Plant-2. Both facilities operate under state supervision.

Cryptocurrency mining accounted for about 1.1 percent of total electricity consumption last year. Experts note that this does not have a significant impact on the country’s energy system.

Cryptocurrency miners paid more than 206 million soms in taxes to the state budget.
link: https://24.kg/english/361709/
views: 127
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan's crypto market turnover exceeds $31 billion
President approves new rules for cryptocurrency market and virtual assets
Kyrgyzstan to tighten requirements for virtual asset market participants
KGST on Binance used for liquidity management, not speculation
KGST listing sparks frenzy: Trading exceeds market capitalization fourfold
KGST on Binance: Trading with USDT and bot services launch on December 24
Kyrgyzstan’s cryptocurrency mining tax revenues double
Kyrgyzstan tightens oversight of miners and crypto sector
Three cryptocurrency mining companies in Kyrgyzstan lose their licenses
Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan releases video of mining farm shutdowns
Popular
EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions EU proposes sanctions against Kyrgyzstan's banks and other restrictions
President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev President of Kyrgyzstan dismisses SCNS Chairman Kamchybek Tashiev
President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity President explains dismissal of SCNS Chairman, citing importance of state unity
Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany Media: Kamchybek Tashiev undergoing medical treatment in Germany
12 February, Thursday
12:30
Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzstan revealed Energy consumption by cryptocurrency miners in Kyrgyzs...
12:10
One of Bishkek's housing estates to have no water on February 17
12:06
Pawnshop employee in Kant suspected of embezzling 4 million soms
11:55
Turkey proposes increasing trade turnover with Kyrgyzstan to $5 billion
11:42
Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan strengthen transit potential