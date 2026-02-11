18:19
Kyrgyzstan's crypto market turnover exceeds $31 billion

Last year, the total turnover in the virtual asset market exceeded $31 billion, a report by the Financial Market Regulation and Supervision Service of Kyrgyzstan says.

The volume of transactions in the crypto market in 2025 has tripled compared to 2024. When the legal sector first emerged in 2022, the turnover was only $8 million.

The total number of transactions exceeded 2.1 million.

This indicates a significant expansion of the virtual asset market and growing user engagement in digital asset transactions.

Financial Supervision Service

At the same time, Kyrgyzstan’s crypto market can be called a giant «digital exchanger,» where ordinary people and businesses simply exchange soms for cryptocurrency and vice versa for quick payments and transfers, as this is the easiest and most popular way to work with digital money. Such exchangers account for more than 94 percent of the total turnover, or $29.5 billion.

The remaining 6 percent (approximately $1.8 billion) are crypto exchanges, where professional players trade with each other, submitting orders and monitoring charts.

Thus, in 2025, cryptocurrency in the country was used not for complex exchange speculation, but primarily as a convenient tool for the rapid exchange of currencies.
link: https://24.kg/english/361608/
views: 102
