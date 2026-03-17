Cryptocurrency exchanges required to increase their capital to 300 million soms

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree establishing the minimum authorized capital for virtual asset trading operators (crypto exchanges).

According to the document, the minimum authorized capital for crypto exchanges will be 300 million soms starting July 1, 2026.

Existing market operators are required to bring their capital into compliance with the new requirements by the specified deadline.

The decree states that the newly formed authorized capital should be used to ensure the liquidity of virtual asset transactions in accordance with Kyrgyz law.

The Cabinet of Ministers is instructed to take the necessary measures to implement the decree within three months.

The document will come into force in 10 days.