Money laundering: Raiymbek Matraimov's arrest extended

Period of detention of the former deputy head of the Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan, Raiymbek Matraimov, was extended. The decision was made by the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek.

It is known that an investigator from the Central Investigation Department of the State Committee for National Security sent a petition to extend the preventive measure to the court. Raiymbek Matraimov was remanded in custody until June 26.

Earlier, the State Committee for National Security informed about the detention of four Matraimov brothers.

On March 25, the state committee, in cooperation with the security services of Azerbaijan, detained Raiymbek Matraimov, who was on the international wanted list, in Baku. His brothers Tilek, Ruslan and Islambek were detained together with him.

Raiymbek Matraimov was extradited to Bishkek from Baku on March 26. «It turned out that he is connected with members of a transnational organized crime group from Azerbaijan detained in Kyrgyzstan, who were preparing an assassination attempt on the leadership of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the State Committee for National Security noted.

Raiymbek Matraimov is a defendant in criminal cases initiated under Articles 169 «Illegal deprivation of liberty» and 222 «Money Laundering» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

On March 27, the Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek placed Raiymbek Matraimov in the pre-trial detention center of the State Committee for National Security until April 26.

Raiymbek Matraimov served as deputy head of the State Customs Service from 2015 to 2017. After the change of power in October 2020, he was accused of corruption at customs. The total damage caused by Raiymbek Matraimov in one criminal case alone amounted to 2 billion soms. He compensated for the damage for two months, most of the amount was returned in property — buildings and apartments. He pleaded guilty to corruption. The Pervomaisky District Court of Bishkek sentenced him to a fine of 260,000 soms.

On January 26, 2024, the SCNS put Raiymbek Matraimov on the wanted list. It was reported that in the fall Raiymbek Matraimov could have left Kyrgyzstan for Turkey, and then for Dubai.

The former deputy chairman of the Customs Service and his brothers were arrested at the end of March in Baku and taken to Bishkek. On April 26, one of them, Tilek Matraimov, was released from custody and placed under house arrest.