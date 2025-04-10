13:14
Journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova remanded in custody

The Bishkek City Court considered an appeal against the district court ruling recognizing the detention of journalist Kanyshai Mamyrkulova as lawful and applying a preventive measure in the form of detention.

As lawyer Akynbek Nogoev told 24.kg news agency, the court did not satisfy the complaint and remanded the journalist in custody. Thus, the City Court upheld the decision of the first instance.

Earlier, the Sverdlovsky District Court did not satisfy Kanyshai Mamyrkulova’s complaint to recognize the investigator’s actions during her detention as illegal.

Kanyshai Mamyrkulova was detained on March 20. She was charged under the articles «Call for mass riots» and «Incitement of racial, ethnic, national, religious or interregional hostility (discord)» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

According to the investigation, the journalist was spreading false information about the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, which could have destabilized the situation in the country. The Main Department of Internal Affairs previously stated that a forensic linguistic examination confirmed the presence of calls for violence. This became the basis for initiating a criminal case.

On March 22, Kanyshai Mamyrkulova was arrested by a court decision until May 19. She is known for posting critical posts about the government on social media.
