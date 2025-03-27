Investigator of Osh Internal Affairs Department detained for extortion

As part of the criminal case initiated on the fact of extortion, the State Committee for National Security together with the Internal Investigations Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs caught an investigator of the Osh Internal Affairs Department, police captain R.u.N, red-handed while taking $500.

The detained police officer extorted money for assistance in making a procedural decision to terminate criminal prosecution.

Police captain R.u.N. was charged under Article 343, Part 1 of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic (extortion of a bribe), after which, in accordance with Articles 96 and 97 of the Criminal Procedure Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, he was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the State Committee for National Security.