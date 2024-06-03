13:12
IV International Children's Festival Nariste 2024 opened in Bishkek

Opening of the IV International Children’s Folklore Festival Nariste 2024 took place at the Kyrgyz National Philharmonic Hall named after Toktogul Satylganov in Bishkek. The press service of the City Hall of the capital reported.

Mayor of the capital, Aibek Dzhunushaliev, took part in the event. Parade-defile of the countries — participants of the festival Nariste 2024 and a performance took place at the opening ceremony.

Representatives from South Korea, Turkey, Mongolia, Serbia, Kazakhstan, St. Petersburg, Bashkortostan, Kalmykia, winners of the first and second open Bishkek Youth Delphic Games from seven regions of Kyrgyzstan gathered on one stage.

Within the framework of the festival, the II Bishkek Forum of Cultures will be held with the participation of representatives of the National Delphic Committees, the Asia-Pacific sector of CIOFF — International Council of Organizations of Folklore Festivals and Folk Arts, the Association of Moroccan Festivals, which are members of international organizations in the field of culture, professional and traditional arts.

The main objective of the International Children’s Folklore Festival Nariste is the preservation and development of the traditional folk culture of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as familiarization with the folk art of other countries.
