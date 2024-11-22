Bishkek to host Drama. Lab Festival of contemporary drama

Drama. Lab Festival of contemporary drama will be held from November 29 to December 1 at the Bishkek City Drama Theater. The theater reported on social media.

Eight new plays written by talented playwrights from across the region over the past year will be presented at the event.

«The festival provides an opportunity to get acquainted with new drama and find answers to pressing questions: why do we need new plays today? What do modern authors want to say?» the organizers noted.

After the play readings, you can share your opinion and hear the opinions of other viewers.