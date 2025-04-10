13:14
Tulip Festival to be held at Botanical Garden in Bishkek

The E. Gareev Botanical Garden Research Institute of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan invites everyone to the annual Tulip Festival.

The event will take place on April 20 at 212a, Gorky Street, Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy reported.

Organizers note that the Wild Tulip Festival is a significant event aimed at drawing attention to the rare and endangered tulip species that grow in Kyrgyzstan.

«In recent years, there has been growing global interest in studying wild tulips, including in our region. These flowers are of great historical and cultural importance to Central Asia, as many modern tulip varieties originated from this area.

However, scientists are increasingly concerned about the disappearance of rare tulip species due to climate change, urbanization, and human activity. The festival aims to raise awareness among researchers, environmentalists, and the local population about this issue,» the statement says.

This year festival is dedicated to the memory of Corresponding Member of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic and Doctor of Biological Sciences, Kaiyrkul Shalpykov.
