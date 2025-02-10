Miracle of Kel-Suu Winter Festival held in At-Bashi district

Winter Festival Miracle of Kel-Suu was held in At-Bashi district. The press service of Tourism Development Support Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The festival attracted both locals and tourists from Kazakhstan, Russia, and European countries. The program featured Taigan dog performances, archery, and national games such as tug-of-war. The highlight of the event was a hunting show with golden eagles and hawks.

Despite freezing temperatures of −30 degrees Celsius, participants and guests fully immersed themselves in the festive atmosphere, enjoying manaschi performances, a culinary tour, and a vibrant concert with musical performances and ice dancing.

The district administration and At-Bashi destination management plan to make the festival an annual event. During the festival, medical personnel, police, emergency services, and representatives of the Ministry of Natural Resources’ environmental and technical supervision service were on duty.

To protect the picturesque lake, visits are now only permitted for organized groups with mandatory guided supervision.