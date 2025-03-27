11:27
Kyrgyzstani takes first place at Choreographic Festival in Buryatia

The IV International Choreographic Festival-Competition named after Larisa Sakhyanova and Petr Abasheev was held in Ulan-Ude on March 24-26. The Honored Artist of the Kyrgyz Republic Dosmat Sadyrkulov told 24.kg news agency.

His student Adilzhan Rakhmanov took first place in the category «Performing Arts. Professional Choreographic Education. Classical Dance. Senior Group. Solo. Youth.»

More than 250 people took part in the competition.

According to Dosmat Sadyrkulov, Adilzhan Rakhmanov came to the competition at the personal invitation of the organizers. «He was the only representative of Kyrgyzstan,» the teacher said.

The festival was dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the birth of People’s Artist of the RSFSR Petr Abasheev, the founder of classical ballet in Buryatia.

A gala concert was held at the Buryat Opera and Ballet Theatre on March 26, where the Kyrgyzstani also performed.

The total prize fund of the competition is 300,000 rubles. Each participant of the festival will be awarded a diploma and a valuable prize.
