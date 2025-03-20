11:02
USD 85.61
EUR 93.38
RUB 1.04
English

Kyrgyzstanis to participate in International Choreographic Festival in Buryatia

The IV International Choreographic Festival-Competition named after Larisa Sakhyanova and Petr Abasheev will be held in Ulan-Ude on March 24-26. The website of the Buryat Choreographic College says.

More than 250 people will take part in it, including from Kyrgyzstan.

The festival is dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the birth of People’s Artist of the RSFSR Petr Abasheev, the founder of classical ballet in Buryatia. The program also includes master classes. The gala concert will be held on March 26 at the Buryat Opera and Ballet Theater.

The total prize fund of the competition is 300,000 rubles. Each participant of the festival will be awarded a diploma and a valuable prize.
link: https://24.kg/english/323407/
views: 130
Print
Related
Young violinist from Kyrgyzstan to participate in Patrimoine Musical Festival
Miracle of Kel-Suu Winter Festival held in At-Bashi district
Aigul Japarova visits Harbin Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival
Bilerik ensemble wins International Festival in Kazakhstan
Bishkek to host Drama. Lab Festival of contemporary drama
Kyrgyzstan to host IT Fest 2024 for the first time
Kyrgyz director Shamil Dyikanbaev recognized as best at festival in Shymkent
Kyrgyzstan initiates first World Mountain Youth Festival
Japanese Film Festival to be held in Bishkek
ColorFest music festival to be held in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and China intend to increase trade turnover to $45 billion by 2030 Kyrgyzstan and China intend to increase trade turnover to $45 billion by 2030
Banks granted expanded investment opportunities in non-financial companies Banks granted expanded investment opportunities in non-financial companies
More than 277 million soms allocated for agricultural census More than 277 million soms allocated for agricultural census
Cabinet and World Bank discuss budgetary support for Kambar-Ata 1 construction Cabinet and World Bank discuss budgetary support for Kambar-Ata 1 construction
20 March, Thursday
10:07
Kyrgyzstanis to participate in International Choreographic Festival in Buryatia Kyrgyzstanis to participate in International Choreograp...
09:52
President signs law changing rules for obtaining citizenship of Kyrgyzstan
09:37
Sadyr Japarov tells UN High Commissioner about adoption of media law
19 March, Wednesday
18:11
Truck with construction materials burns down on bypass road near Tokmak city
17:09
Border issue has been resolved, I am ready to resign — Kamchybek Tashiev
17:03
Dry reeds on fire between Aral and Gidrostroitel villages
16:54
Nooruz on Old Square: Bishkek City Hall announces festive events
16:47
Nurlan Umtulov relieved of post of Deputy Chairman of Tax Service