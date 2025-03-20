Kyrgyzstanis to participate in International Choreographic Festival in Buryatia

The IV International Choreographic Festival-Competition named after Larisa Sakhyanova and Petr Abasheev will be held in Ulan-Ude on March 24-26. The website of the Buryat Choreographic College says.

More than 250 people will take part in it, including from Kyrgyzstan.

The festival is dedicated to the 90th anniversary of the birth of People’s Artist of the RSFSR Petr Abasheev, the founder of classical ballet in Buryatia. The program also includes master classes. The gala concert will be held on March 26 at the Buryat Opera and Ballet Theater.

The total prize fund of the competition is 300,000 rubles. Each participant of the festival will be awarded a diploma and a valuable prize.